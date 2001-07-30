Animal Planet goes to Vet School
Animal Planet will debut Vet School Confidential, a 13-part television
series filmed at Michigan State University, Aug. 7, AP reports.
Each episode features an actual case at Michigan State's Veterinary Teaching
Hospital.
Discovery Communications Inc.-owned Animal Planet became the fastest cable
channel ever to reach the 70 million-subscriber plateau in May, doing so after
55 months.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.