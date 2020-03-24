Android TV Set-top Solution Announced by Broadcom and Verimatrix

Pay TV set-top vendors Verimatrix and Broadcom have announced a new collaboration they say will speed operator deployment of Android TV pay TV set-top boxes.

Paris-based Verimatrix specializes in content security and will provide its Video Content Authority System (VCAS) technology to San Jose-headquartered chipmaker Broadcom to create pre-integrated set-top components for Android TV-based set-tops.

The pre-integration, they say, will make getting to market easier for pay TV operators, who are increasingly turning to Android TV to provide their customers with next-generation user experiences. Android TV gives users access to the Google Play Store, which has apps for everything from Netflix to YouTube to Hulu to CBS All Access.

Android TV also includes voice control through native Google Assistant integration. A recent Rethink Technology Research report suggested Android TV will emerge as the dominant set-top platform globally over the next five years.

Also read: Android TV to Become Dominant Global Pay TV Set-top Platform: Research Group

“What is unique about our collaboration is that it enables both a rapid and secure deployment of premium video services via Android TV—we are proud to be the first security vendor to enable Broadcom to offer this for 4K/UHD content,” said Verimatrix COO Asaf Ashkenazi, in a statement. “Any STB vendor or video service provider that selects our pre-integrated solution can rest assured that the process of deploying Android TV, as well as managing future upgrades, will be as hassle-free as possible with minimal time and effort required.”