Android TV Integrates 'Shop' Into Topline Menu ... Because Google Can't Connect Your Prefrontal Cortex to Your Credit Card Just Yet

Yes, we think combining the Julia Roberts-George Clooney romcom 'Ticket to Paradise' with the morbid Brendan Frasier comeback film 'The Whale' is a freakishly strange double-feature, but Google led us to ponder this bizarre possibility with this Android TV UX graphic.

Google is working on advanced UX designs that allow the shortest possible path between your semi-controllable impulses and an actual credit card transaction.

The Silicon Valley giant is introducing a new topline menu tab for Android TV, "Shop," that puts users once click away from renting or buying a movie or TV show.

"Whether you are searching for a new and popular movie not yet available on other streaming services or you are looking to make a one-time movie purchase without a subscription, the Shop tab makes it easy," Google said.

"Users can browse movies to buy or rent directly on their Android TV without needing to open multiple apps to make purchases," the tech giant added.

The Shop tab allows users to access previously purchased content from Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, Google TV or Android TV. Yes, we imagine purchases other than movies and TV shows are being pondered down the trail.

Google said the new tab will start be deployed to Android TV devices in 24 countries over the next few weeks.