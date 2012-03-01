Andrew Breitbart Dies at 43
By B&C Staff
Conservative commentator Andrew Breitbart died of natural
causes Thursday morning in Los Angeles, according to a post on his Web site.
He was 43.
Breitbart was a regular TV pundit on the cable news networks,
in addition to being an author and Web site publisher. Before starting his news
aggregation site Breitbart.com, he was an editor for the Drudge Report and
helped launch The Huffington Post.
His Web sites were involved in controversies like the 2009
ACORN undercover videos, the resignation of Shirley Sherrod from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture in 2010, and his BigJournalism site was the first to
post the sexually explicit photos from New York Representative Anthony Weiner's
Twitter account that eventually led to the congressman's resignation.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.