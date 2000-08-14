Anchors away in Pa.
Tapes are flying into WBRE-TV Wilkes-Barre, Pa., with three recent openings. Main anchor Dawn Timmeney left the station after 10 years, right after the station let go weekend anchor Julie Bidwell and sports anchor Tracy Zullo. News Director Al Zobel said the departures were unrelated.
