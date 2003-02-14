Anchor tapped for security post

WBRE-TV Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pa., news anchor Keith Martin has been tapped

by Gov. Ed Rendell as the state's new homeland security director.

The governor cited Martin's ability to communicate and his military service

as key qualifications for the job.

Martin is a retired National Guard Brigadier General.

Rendell said he believed Martin could effectively inform Pennsylvanians and

raise their level of preparedness without scaring them.