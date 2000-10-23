Anchor arrested
Well-known San Antonio anchor Gerry Grant was arrested last week and
charged with possession of child pornography. Freed on bail, Grant has been
temporarily suspended from KSAT-TV as he faces charges that he purchased four
pictures of children from undercover officers.
The station led with the story on the day of his arrest. A longtime
San Antonio newsman, he has also worked for the syndicated Entertainment Tonight.
