Analyst Rich Greenfield Launches LightShed Partners

Analyst Richard Greenfield, formerly with BTIG Research, has launched LightShed Partners, a new research company that will focus on technology, media and telecom.

Greenfield’s partners and colleagues in the new venture are Walter Piecyk, Brandon Ross, Joseph Gaoone and Mark Kelley.

“LightShed is the culmination of our team’s decades of work analyzing the tectonic shifts in TMT, from the earliest stage startups to publicly-traded industry behemoths. We have always pushed boundaries in our research and this new enterprise will allow us to be even more creative in helping our clients identify trends ahead of the broader market,” said Greenfield.

LightShed has formed a strategic relationship with KKR. KKR is an experienced TMT investor that has deployed $26 billion in TMT transactions since 1983, the company said. . KKR is a founding client and will work closely with LightShed’s founders as they build their next-generation research platform for TMT investors globally.

“For us, this is about supporting entrepreneurs and independent thinkers in the areas of technology, media and communications. The LightShed team has established itself as a unique and valuable resource for the world’s leading TMT investors, and we look forward to working with Rich, Walt, Brandon, Joseph, and Mark for many years to come,” said Ted Oberwager, director on KKR’s TMT investing team.

LightShed will offer subscribers and clients a library of analysis going back to 2006. It will also provide premium subscribers with opportunities and special events to engage with industry executives and thought leaders.

“The LightShed team pioneered the blog format for institutional research and will continue to innovate research techniques and mediums, both to educate our clients and to interact with the key TMT industry executives. While others are busy mailing PDF’s, we will be seeking to leverage popular, user friendly modes of communication, multimedia and new web technologies to push the LightShed platform even further and provide differentiated content to our clients,” said Piecyk.