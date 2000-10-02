KVOD(AM) Denver Price: $3.3 million

Buyer: Latino Communications LLC, Denver (Zee Ferrufino, manager/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Clear Channel (see first Combo item and next item); owns KBPI(FM), khow(am)-khih(fm), koa(am)-krfx(fm) Denver, KBCO-FM Boulder/Denver, KTCL(FM) Fort Collins/ Denver, KTLK(AM) Thornton/Denver, kcol(am)-kpaw(fm), KIIX(AM) and KGLL(FM) Fort Collins and Greeley/Fort Collins, Colo. Note: Clear Channel had to divest kvod to close its merger with AMFM Inc. kvod originally was slated for Rodriguez Communications Inc. but was put in trust until another buyer was found (B & C, May 15)

Facilities: 1280 kHz, 5 kW

Format: Classical; likely to be Spanish

KWAM(AM) Memphis, Tenn.

Price: $1 million

Buyer: Concord Media Group Inc., Odessa, Fla. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president/owner); owns/is buying five FMs and five other AMs; has TBAs with two other FMs and one other AM; is selling WSSP(FM) Goose Creek, S.C., to seller of kwam. Jorgenson owns two Florida AMs; also is selling KCBQ(AM) San Diego

Seller: Clear Channel; owns KJMS(FM), wdia(am)-whrk(fm) and wrec(am)-wegr(fm) Memphis, WYLT(FM) Byhalia, Miss./Memphis and WRXQ(FM) Olive Branch, Miss./Memphis; is buying wkdw(am)-wsvo(fm) Staunton and WINF(AM) Waynesboro, Va. (see first Combo item); also is selling KVOD(AM) Denver (see preceding item)

Facilities: 990 kHz, 10 kW day, 450 W night

Format: Gospel

KFLO(AM) Shreveport, La.

Price: $900,000

Buyer: Amistad Communications Inc., Shreveport (Fred A. Caldwell Sr., president). Caldwell is pastor of church that owns KBEF(FM) Gibsland and KASO(AM) Minden, La.

Seller: A.T. Moore, Shreveport; owns KWDF(AM) Ball and KCIJ(FM) North Fort Polk/Leesville, Ala., and construction permit to build FM in Atlanta, La.

Facilities: 1300 kHz, 5 kW day

Formats: Religion, sports