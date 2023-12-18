Amid Diamond's Apparent Detente With MLB, Twins Return to Bally Sports Remains Doubtful
With the pro baseball club exploring alternative local sports arrangements, a source close to Bally Sports North said he's not 'overly optimistic' the team will return to the RSN
Last last week, lawyers or bankrupt regional sports networks subsidiary Diamond Sports Group told a Houston bankruptcy judge that they'd reached a tentative framework for an agreement to keep 11 Major League Baseball clubs still under contract on Bally Sports channels through the 2024 MLB season.
Not included in that team grouping were the Minnesota Twins, whose local TV rights deal with Diamond expired when the 2023 regular season ended Oct. 1.
Back on Nov. 8, Next TV reported that the team was cutting payroll and looking for alternative local TV rights arrangements that would offset a robust $55 million annual revenue stream that came from presenting the team's games on Bally Sports North.
The Twins have kept their talks on the matter quiet since that time, but Diamond doesn't appear to be expecting them back. A source close to the Bally Sports channels told Next TV Monday that he isn't "overly optimistic" that the team will return to the Bally Sports fold for next season.
The Twins are exploring post Bally options amid the retirement of play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer, who had called the team's games for the past 40 seasons.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!