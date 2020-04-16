AMC Takes Ad Sales Info Online With ‘Upfront Connect’

AMC Networks, which was forced to cancel its live upfront event in March as the Coronavirus took hold, has launched an online “Upfront Connect” site to provide clients and media buyers with information about its programming and advertising products.

At the same time, the company is offering free creative and production capabilities to brands that sign up during the crisis.

“In keeping with our buyers-first approach, we’ve launched ‘Upfront Connect’ to provide comprehensive resources and convenient solutions that address the challenges our clients are facing at this time, including creative and production services at no cost to them,” said Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships at AMC Networks. “Like everything else, the advertising industry changed virtually overnight, and we are pleased to offer a full suite of resources exclusively for our partners, along with our deep audience knowledge and how and where to engage viewers in a meaningful way.”

The Upfront Connect site includes “The Screening Room,” an invitation only digital repository of the originals on AMC’s networks, including previews of new shows for advertisers.

It also has information about year-long creative solutions and AMC’s advanced advertising capabilities.

The offer to design and produce creative materials for clients will be executed by AMC Networks’ brand entertainment unit, called Content Room.

The Content Room is offering a number of ways advertisers can work with AMC Networks to respond in a positive way to the Coronavirus crisis.

Those include airing public service announcements created with the Ad Council carrying real-time messages from the CDC. Some clients, including Facebook and TJX, have converted their media to be used for the PSAs.

AMCN also offers brands an opportunity to take part in its on-air 7 p.m. salute to New York’s essential workers and is creating custom creative called Peaceful Postcard that allow brands to respond to industry changes quickly, managing production in 24 hours.