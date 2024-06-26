AMC Renews ‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’ Ahead of Season 2 Finale

AMC has green-lighted a third season of its drama series Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire ahead of the show’s season finale on Sunday, June 30.

The series follows Louis de Pointe’s association with the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, as told to journalist Daniel Malloy, AMC said. It stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles and Ben Daniels.

Season three follows Lestat, resentful of his perfunctory portrayal in the trash bestseller Interview With the Vampire, as he looks to set his story straight in a way only he can — by starting a band and going on tour, according to AMC.

Interview With The Vampire, executive produced by Mark Johnson, Rolin Jones, Mark Taylor and Christopher Rice, is the first series in AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe, which also includes Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches and Anne Rice’s The Talamasca.

"When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there’s a show as good as Interview on the other end,” said AMC Networks and AMC Studios president of entertainment Dan McDermott said in a statement. “What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can’t wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do.”