AMC Orders Season Two of ‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’

AMC has renewed Eli Roth’s History of Horror. Season two will have six episodes. AMC promises episodes devoted to monsters, evil children, witches, body horror, houses of hell and “Eli’s Terrifying Twelve.”

Roth is a horror director and producer. “I’m so thrilled to be continuing this historic series with AMC. In season one, we had the most incredible conversations with the top creators in the field who really helped fans around the world appreciate the horror genre in a new light,” he said. “From Quentin Tarantino to Jordan Peele to Stephen King and Jamie Lee Curtis, everyone shared stories about creating the fright masterpieces that still chill us to this day. What’s most exciting about this show is that the fans get to understand these films on a much deeper level, and many go back and rediscover older films they may not have seen for years or missed entirely.”

Related: AMC Holds Onto Streaming Rights for 3rd ‘Dead’ Series

The show is produced by The Content Group and Marwar Junction Productions. Executive producers are Eli Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley.

“We look forward to going even deeper in season two, bringing out the A-listers to share their stories with everyone for all time and adding more and more films to the canon,” added Roth. “AMC is the perfect network to partner with on a passion project like this and we can’t wait to get started.”