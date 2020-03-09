AMC Networks Cancels Live Upfront Presentation

AMC Networks on Monday became the latest TV company to cancel or postpone an upfront event out of concern over the Coronavirus situation.

“In light of current events, we have decided to cancel our live upfront presentation scheduled for March 18 in favor of individual conversations with our advertising clients,” AMC said in a statement.

Earlier Monday, A+E Networks said it would replace its live upfront meeting, scheduled for March 25, with a series of virtual presentations tailored to individual ad agencies and clients.

Last week, Fox News and Comcast’s FreeWheel unit canceled live presentations.