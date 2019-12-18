AMC Hires Adlman to Head Advanced Advertising

AMC Networks said it hired Evan Adlman as senior VP of advanced advertising and digital partnerships.

Aldlman was most recently senior VP, enterprise sales for Condé Nast, where he worked with Kim Kelleher, who was named president of advertising sales and partnerships at AMC in September.

In his new post Adlman will help AMC ad clients leverage data across AMC Networks brands to reach their target audiences. He will also oversee digital partnerships, programmatic business and work with programming and business development to serve content to users on new platforms and create opportunities for clients to engage with audiences.

Adam Gaynor, who had been VP of AMC’s ad targeting Agility unit, has left the company.

“Evan brings deep experience in technology-based sales, strategic marketing and a peerless understanding of programmatic advertising and AdTech across a wide range of businesses,” said Kelleher. “We worked together closely at Condé Nast and I am thrilled that he has joined me here at AMC Networks, where he can apply both his extensive knowledge of the digital advertising ecosystem and his passion for great brands to the AMCN platforms, creating new and enhanced revenue opportunities across the portfolio.”