AMC charts post-reality life
AMC explores the real lives of reality show stars with an upcoming June 16
documentary.
The AMC Project: Reality People tracks post-reality life of three people:
Tonya Paoni of Big Brother 3, Chadwick Pelletier of Road Rules and
George Boswell of Big Brother.
