AmberFin Launches New Ingest and Transcode Workstation

AmberFin has announced a new JPEG 2000 or J2K ingest and transcode product that it will show at CCW 2013 between Nov. 13 and 14 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The AmberFin iCR 400-J2K workstation is targeted to smaller facilities and postproduction houses and is designed to help them easily create and review J2K assets.

"Many media and entertainment organizations have chosen JPEG 2000, or J2K, as a high-end service master or service mezzanine," explained Bruce Devlin, AmberFin's CTO in a statement. "This new affordable and easy to use version of iCR will enable them to ingest and transcode files to J2K, ensuring the highest quality video encoding in a scalable and tightly integrated solution."