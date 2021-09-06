Amazon Reportedly Set to Festoon Its Brand onto Smart TVs

Amazon is very quietly talking to consumer electronics company about putting the Amazon brand name onto smart TVs, according to Business Insider.

The report says Amazon has talked to companies including China's TCL about selling the makers sets in the U.S. under an Amazon brand, where they would compete with top Korean brands Samsung and LG.

The TVs would be powered by Alexa Voice and be focused on large-screen formats of 55 inches and above. They could be available as soon as October, the report said, if "logistical bottlenecks" can be worked out.

Business Insider, however, didn't mention Amazon's Fire TV as being the exclusive OS for these TVs.

Amazon has worked with Toshiba and Hisense in the past to produce smart TVs powered by the Fire TV OS.

Amazon remains one of the biggest retail platforms for selling smart TVs, along with Walmart and Best Buy.