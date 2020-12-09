Amazon Prime Video Used By 47% of U.S. Broadband Homes

Plugging its latest virtual OTT conference, set for Dec. 14-16, research company Parks Associates released an interesting graphic, snapshotting the current infiltration of the major subscription streaming services.

Not surprisingly, Netflix is the most distributed of them all, used by nearly 70% of U.S. broadband homes. More interesting, however, is the relative juxtaposition of Amazon Prime Video, which Parks said is in 47% of U.S. internet homes. Hulu is a distant third, infiltrating just over 35% of broadband domiciles, while Disney Plus is in just under 35% of homes only 13 months after launch.

“The surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 crisis has greatly benefitted Amazon Prime Video, which utilizes Amazon Prime as its main access point,” said Steve Nason, research director for Parks Associates. “Prime Video leads with its stable of originals plus a massive library of licensed titles, while others such as Disney Plus and HBO Max have taken a broad-based aggregator approach by integrating content from its different properties into one unified offering. However, the slow migration of HBO subscribers to HBO Max underscores the importance of distribution strategies in addition to vast content libraries, which WarnerMedia hopes to remedy through its deal with Amazon.”