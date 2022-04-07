Amazon Prime Video Unveils 2022 New York Yankees Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will begin exclusively streaming New York Yankees games later this month, with 19 of the 21 games in the package airing on Friday nights.

Amazon Prime Video began streaming simulcast Yankees games with broadcasters and the YES Network in 2020, but this is the first time it has exclusive rights for the games. The games will be available at no additional cost to Prime members in the Yankees’ home-team footprint of New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania, with the first contest scheduled for Friday, April 22, as the Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians.

News of the exclusivity of the deal was first reported by The New York Post.

Amazon’s X-Ray technology, which allows viewers to access live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information for fans streaming on Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV, will again be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. Games will be available for replay on Prime Video for 48 hours following their conclusion. Prime Video’s live Yankees games will be available to MLB.TV subscribers outside the Yankees’ home team footprint.

The games and accompanying Prime Video studio shows will be produced by YES’ Emmy-winning broadcast team, in collaboration with Prime Video. Prime Video’s popular pregame show will return as an extended 30-minute segment hosted by YES’ Meredith Marakovits to preview the evening’s game, highlight marquee matchups and top players, and provide key insights and stats.

YES’ play-by-play announcer Michael Kay will be behind the mic for Prime Video’s Yankees in-game coverage, joined by YES analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, Carlos Beltran, John Flaherty, and Cameron Maybin, while Marakovits will be the clubhouse reporter. Prime Video’s coverage will also include a postgame wrap hosted by YES talent, featuring in-game highlights and live press conferences with Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Here is the full schedule for exclusive games on Prime Video:

Friday, April 22 vs. Cleveland Guardians – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 6 vs. Texas Rangers – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 13 @ Chicago White Sox – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, May 20 vs. Chicago White Sox – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 27 @ Tampa Bay Rays – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 10 vs. Chicago Cubs – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 24 vs. Houston Astros – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 1 @ Cleveland Guardians – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 8 @ Boston Red Sox – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 15 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 22 @ Baltimore Orioles – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 29 vs. Kansas City Royals – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 5 @ St. Louis Cardinals – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16 vs. Tampa Bay Rays – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 19 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23 vs. New York Mets – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 26 @ Oakland Athletics – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, September 9 vs. Tampa Bay Rays – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 16 @ Milwaukee Brewers – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 23 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 30 vs. Baltimore Orioles – 7:00 p.m.

All game times EDT. Schedule subject to change. ■