Amazon Prime Prices Spike as Much as 43% Across Europe

While Netflix's volatile stock price jumps back and forth on the quarterly whims of a few million global subscribers, Amazon Prime Video's customer metrics remain shielded under the larger Amazon Prime umbrella.

Certainly, some price-sensitive U.S. customers must have bolted Amazon Prime in February, when the annual price of the broader free-shipping service shot up from $119 to $139.

Now, Amazon Prime members across Europe are feeling the pain. In Germany, Amazon Prime's second largest market, the annual price is going up 30% to 89.90 euros, ($91.88). And in Prime's third largest market, the UK, the price is increasing 20% to 95 pounds ($114.47). Price increases across Spain, Italy and France, meanwhile, range from 39% - 43%.

Amazon ties its price hikes to "increased inflation and operating costs," adding, "We will keep working to ensure Prime offers exceptional value for members."

Amazon said in 2020 that 200 million members worldwide subscribe to Amazon Prime, and that it expects to have 240 million members by 2026. It hasn't disclosed how many of those members regularly use the Amazon Prime Video subscription service that comes with free shipping of goods.

Almost certainly, when Amazon reports its second-quarter earnings Thursday, it's stock price won't fluctuate based on Prime Video performance.