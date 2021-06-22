Amazon Prime Day: Five of the Best Deals on Fire TV, Roku and Android TV Gadgets
Prices are reduced for 4K streaming sticks, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected TV devices
Consumer pricing for streaming devices has become almost as volatile a proposition as watching gas prices go up and down, with tech giants and retailers engaged in aggressive, never-ending discount wars.
And OTT gadgets are, not surprisingly, subject to big price cuts this week during Amazon’s big two-day “Prime Day” sales event, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
Here are just a few of the highlights we found:
> Amazon’s Fire TV 4K streaming stick with an Alexa Voice Remote is selling for $24.99, more than half off the regular $49.99 MSRP. We defy you to find a cheaper 4K streaming device.
> Amazon’s Fire TV Cube smart speaker is going for $79.99, discounted $40 from the regular $119.99 MSRP. The Alexa-controlled device includes a sounder and AV receiver, not to mention Amazon’s fastest Fire TV silicon. Again, there isn't a cheaper all-in-one connected TV sound solution on the market.
> The new Roku Express 4K+, which features Roku’s own Alexa-enabled remote, is priced at $29.99, $10 off the regular $39.99 MSRP. Roku, which appears to be responding to Amazon’s Prime Day pricing, recently offered a similar promotional price for its new 4K player at Walmart.
> The Roku StreamBar, which includes Roku’s premium OTT player along with a sound bar, is priced at $99.99, $30 off the regular MSRP. Also among the non-official Amazon Prime Day deals, Roku's bigger, more powerful Smart Soundbar is priced $20 off at $160.
> The Insignia-branded, Fire TV-powered 55-inch NS55F301NA22 F30-series smart TV is Prime Day priced at $349, $150 off the regular $499.99 MSRP. Insignia is Best Buy’s brand, made up of slightly outdated LG components. Among non-official Amazon Prime Day deals, you can also get a 50-inch TCL 4-series Android TV-powered smart TV for $349 today (a $100 price break).
