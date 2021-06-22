Amazon Prime Day: Five of the Best Deals on Fire TV, Roku and Android TV Gadgets

Consumer pricing for streaming devices has become almost as volatile a proposition as watching gas prices go up and down, with tech giants and retailers engaged in aggressive, never-ending discount wars.

And OTT gadgets are, not surprisingly, subject to big price cuts this week during Amazon’s big two-day “Prime Day” sales event, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here are just a few of the highlights we found:

> Amazon’s Fire TV 4K streaming stick with an Alexa Voice Remote is selling for $24.99, more than half off the regular $49.99 MSRP. We defy you to find a cheaper 4K streaming device.

> Amazon’s Fire TV Cube smart speaker is going for $79.99, discounted $40 from the regular $119.99 MSRP. The Alexa-controlled device includes a sounder and AV receiver, not to mention Amazon’s fastest Fire TV silicon. Again, there isn't a cheaper all-in-one connected TV sound solution on the market.

> The new Roku Express 4K+, which features Roku’s own Alexa-enabled remote, is priced at $29.99, $10 off the regular $39.99 MSRP. Roku, which appears to be responding to Amazon’s Prime Day pricing, recently offered a similar promotional price for its new 4K player at Walmart.

> The Roku StreamBar, which includes Roku’s premium OTT player along with a sound bar, is priced at $99.99, $30 off the regular MSRP. Also among the non-official Amazon Prime Day deals, Roku's bigger, more powerful Smart Soundbar is priced $20 off at $160.

> The Insignia-branded, Fire TV-powered 55-inch NS55F301NA22 F30-series smart TV is Prime Day priced at $349, $150 off the regular $499.99 MSRP. Insignia is Best Buy’s brand, made up of slightly outdated LG components. Among non-official Amazon Prime Day deals, you can also get a 50-inch TCL 4-series Android TV-powered smart TV for $349 today (a $100 price break).