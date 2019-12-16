Amazon Prime Available Via Dish’s Hopper 3

Dish on Monday said an Amazon Prime Video app is now available on its Hopper 3 box, allowing subscribers to stream Amazon Prime programming as easily as other Dish content.

“Amazon Prime Video on Hopper gives our customers the most seamless way to access the content they already know and love,” said Brian Neylon, group president of DishTV. “Rather than switching between inputs, devices or even remotes to watch Prime Video, our customers get the convenience of having all of their programming in one place, providing more value to the Hopper 3 experience.”

Users can access the Amazon Prime Video app by using their voice remote or by turning to channel 301 on their program guide.

“We’re committed to providing customers with the best viewing experience possible and that means giving them even more ways to watch Prime Video,” said Andrew Bennett, director of worldwide business development for Amazon Prime Video. “With Prime Video now available on Hopper 3, we are making it easy for even more DISH customers to immediately start enjoying their favorite TV shows and movies on Prime Video.”

Amazon’s 4K content is also available to Hopper 3 customers with a 4K TV.

In addition to Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids are among the streaming options that have been integrated into Dish’s Hopper 3.