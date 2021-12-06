Amazon Gives Up Alexa Hands-free Voice Tech to Toshiba for New High-end Fire TV Smart TV Line

Amazon continues to ramp of the powered-by-Fire-TV options for smart TV shoppers, with OEM partner Toshiba introducing what it calls a "flagship" lineup of UHD sets based on Amazon's connected TV OS.

Toshiba's new M550 Series comes in 55-inch ($799.99), 65-inch ($999.99) and 75-inch ($1,199.99) iterations, with high-end 120HZ native panels and 480 motion rates, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities.

Both sets include remotes enabled with Amazon's Alexa voice technology. Notably, Amazon started building Alexa capabilities directly into TVs with the introduction in October of the first "Amazon-built" Omni series lineup. The tech allows users to blurt out Alexa commands from across the room, without using the remote.

With the M550 Series, Amazon is now providing that tech to its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.

“Our goal is to work with world-class TV brands to make entertainment more intuitive and engaging for customers,” said Daniel Rausch, VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “We’re excited to see Toshiba invest in a flagship TV that combines great picture quality and Fire TV’s best-in-class entertainment with hands-free Alexa.”