Amazon Fire TV Touts New Accessibility Feature for Vision Impaired

Amazon has announced a new accessibility feature for its Fire TV connected TV platform that makes it easier for the vision-impaired to read program information.

The new Text Banner feature consolidates onscreen text into a compact banner that appears in a fixed location on the screen.

The full Fire TV interface, as well as the Amazon Prime Video UI, now support Text Banner, Amazon said.

This assistive technology is aimed for users for conditions including macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa, which limit affected users’ field of vision. It’s part of a range of accessibility features Amazon has already deployed for impaired users.