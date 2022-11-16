Amazon Fire TV Matches Roku with Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Roku scored nicely in 2021 with the introduction of its $30 Voice Remote Pro, which added nifty features such as Micro-USB recharging and voice-enabled "find-my-remote" capabilities.

Roku hasn't disclosed how many units of this premium add-on accessory -- now bundled with some of its higher end players -- it's sold to date. But the premium remote product strategy has been successful enough for Amazon to copy it for its rival Amazon Fire TV streaming OS platform.

The new $34.99 Alexa Voice Remote Pro for Amazon Fire TV includes the following features.

* Remote Finder - Say, “Alexa, find my remote” or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in the Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract your attention.

* Customizable Buttons - You can personalize your remote by programming two customizable buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do.

* Backlighting - Motion-activated backlighting automatically illuminates the buttons when the remote is picked up in low-light settings.

* Dedicated Headphone Button - A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.

* Integrated TV Controls - Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.

* Press and Ask Alexa - Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and control compatible smart home devices.

One notable Roku Voice Remote Pro that isn't matched here -- there's no recharging. The Alexa device ships with two AAA batteries.

The new remote is compatible with most later-generation Amazon Fire TV devices.