Amazon Fire TV Matches Roku with Alexa Voice Remote Pro
Thirty-five-dollar premium add-on features backlighting and find-my-remote feature
Roku scored nicely in 2021 with the introduction of its $30 Voice Remote Pro, which added nifty features such as Micro-USB recharging and voice-enabled "find-my-remote" capabilities.
Roku hasn't disclosed how many units of this premium add-on accessory -- now bundled with some of its higher end players -- it's sold to date. But the premium remote product strategy has been successful enough for Amazon to copy it for its rival Amazon Fire TV streaming OS platform.
The new $34.99 Alexa Voice Remote Pro for Amazon Fire TV includes the following features.
* Remote Finder - Say, “Alexa, find my remote” or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in the Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract your attention.
* Customizable Buttons - You can personalize your remote by programming two customizable buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do.
* Backlighting - Motion-activated backlighting automatically illuminates the buttons when the remote is picked up in low-light settings.
* Dedicated Headphone Button - A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.
* Integrated TV Controls - Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.
* Press and Ask Alexa - Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and control compatible smart home devices.
One notable Roku Voice Remote Pro that isn't matched here -- there's no recharging. The Alexa device ships with two AAA batteries.
The new remote is compatible with most later-generation Amazon Fire TV devices.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming.
