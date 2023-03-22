Amazon Expands Its Own Fire TV Smart TV Lineup, Targets U.K., Germany, Mexico

Amazon has announced the addition of new, more affordable size selections for its Amazon-built Fire TV Smart TV product lines, while also signaling plans to enter the U.K., Germany and Mexico with its own branded TVs.

Meanwhile, the company touted that it has now sold 200 million Fire TV gadgets worldwide.

For starters, Amazon is adding three new sizes -- 43, 50, and 55 inches -- to its high-end Fire TV Omni QLED product line, with the entry price now set at $449.99.

The new Omni QLED series models feature 4K Quantum Dot display technology with full-array local dimming in up to 96 zones, as well as HDR using Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. Also included are built-in far-field microphones for Alexa voice control, and an upgraded "Ambient Experience" feature, similar to Samsung's "The Frame," that turns the TV into an art gallery fixture.

Amazon has added hundreds of new subscription-free images to its collection of more than 1,700 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork, culling institutions including The National Gallery of Art and The Art Institute of Chicago, the National Galleries of Scotland, National Museum of Wales and Munich’s Pinakothek of the Modern.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Meanwhile, for budget-minded consumers, or those simply trying to put TVs into smaller rooms, Amazon has introduced the new Fire TV 2-Series,

Starting at $199.99, the 2-Series will include two models sized at 32 and 40 inches, as well as HD-resolution displays, and support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio. Alexa Voice Remotes are also included.

“We continue to hear from customers that most smart TVs just aren’t all that smart—and they’re turning to Fire TV to deliver a truly intelligent and intuitive TV experience. With over 200 million streaming players and smart TVs sold globally, our relentless focus on making TVs actually smart is resonating with customers around the world. In fact, televisions are the fastest growing segment in the Fire TV business," said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.