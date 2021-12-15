Altice USA Government and Community Affairs EVP Lee Schroeder To Step Down in July

Altice USA said EVP of government & community affairs and chief diversity officer Lee Schroeder will leave the company in July and that EVP of Communications Lisa Gonzalez Anselmo will assume her community affairs and chief diversity officer roles.

Anselmo will continue to head Altice’s communications efforts and will report to CEO Dexter Goei. The company will look to appoint a new head of Government Affairs.

“Lee has been a tremendous and invaluable asset to the Altice USA team from the beginning, and I thank Lee for her leadership and guidance as the company established itself in the U.S. market,” Goei said in a press release. “I am also grateful that Lee will continue to lead our Government Affairs team over the next few months, and I look forward to working with her to transition these responsibilities to a new leader in the near future.”

“Lisa has always been passionate about our D&I program and our community affairs work, and her close partnership with Lee in these areas make her the perfect fit to lead these important and growing initiatives,” Goei continued.

Schroeder joined Altice USA in 2016 from Cablevision Systems, which it acquired that year and where she was SVP of government and public affairs. She joined Cablevision in 1997 and had previously served as a policy consultant at the Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission, an aide to commissioner Jolynn Barry Butler at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, and held the position of acting director of congressional and public relations for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.

As EVP of government & community affairs and chief diversity officer, Schroeder was responsible for local, state and federal government relations, including the development of regulatory and legislative strategies for the company’s video, telephony, broadband and wireless services, as well as the political and public affairs for the company. Additionally, she was responsible for the company-wide program to champion diversity and inclusion throughout all areas of the business.

“My time at Altice USA included some of the most pivotal and fulfilling moments in my career, and I have so much respect for Dexter, the entire leadership team, my direct teams, and all my colleagues at the company, who I have no doubt will continue to do great things for the industry and our customers,” Schroeder said in a press release “I am confident that we will find an excellent leader for our Government Affairs team and that our Community and D&I groups will continue to thrive under Lisa’s guidance.”

Anselmo also joined Altice USA from Cablevision, where she was VP of corporate communications. Prior to joining Cablevision in 2010, Anselmo was director of public affairs and communications at American Express where she was responsible for internal, external and executive communications activities for the company’s U.S. and Latin America Merchant Services Division and the Risk, Information Management & Banking Group, respectively. She began her career at Altria Group, the parent company of Philip Morris USA, where she managed media relations efforts related to tobacco litigation and legislation, and the company’s corporate reputation efforts.

“Having a diverse and inclusive culture is of paramount importance for Altice USA, and I am incredibly proud of our D&I program and the work we have done thus far to ensure we are creating a safe and positive environment for all people throughout our company,” Anselmo said in a press release. “Our community programs are also key to helping Altice USA make a difference in the many communities we serve, and I’m excited to help lead both these groups in their next chapter.” ■