Altice USA, Discovery Reach Distribution Agreement

Discovery said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Altice USA for carriage of its full suite of networks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Altice USA, which offers pay TV service under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands, will continue to carry Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science, OWN, American Heroes Channel, MotorTrend, Destination America, Discovery Family Channel, Discovery Life Channel, Discovery en Español, and Discovery Familia.

News of the carriage deal comes a day after Discovery revealed that it has about 11 million subscribers to its Discovery Plus streaming service, launched in January.