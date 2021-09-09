Altice USA COO Hakim Boubazine Resigns

Altice USA said chief operating officer and president of telecommunications Hakim Boubazine has resigned, and that CEO Dexter Goei will assume direct responsibilities for the company's telecom unit in addition to his other duties, effective immediately.

Boubazine will serve as a senior adviser to the CEO until Dec. 31.

In a press release, Altice USA said it has a seasoned telecom team already in place that will now report directly to the CEO.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Hakim, and I want to thank him for the critical role he has played over the last six years at Altice USA,” Goei said in a press release. “We appreciate the time he will serve as a senior advisor and wish him much success in his future endeavors.”

Boubazine has been with Altice USA since 2015 when it was formed via the combination of Cablevision Systems and Suddenlink Communications. He previously served as CEO of sister company Altice Dominicana, where he oversaw TV, broadband and mobile operations with more than 4 million customers in the Dominican Republic. Prior to that, he was CEO of a European telecom company that specialized in the design, construction and operation of cable and fiber networks in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the French West Indies. Before joining the telecom business, he spent more than a decade in the oil and gas industry.

“Working at Altice USA has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career, and I could not be prouder of what we accomplished together,” Boubazine said in the press release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve such an innovative, entrepreneurial, and inclusive organization, and I want to thank Patrick Drahi and Dexter for their trust over the years. I have the utmost confidence in the entire Altice USA management team for achieving future success.”