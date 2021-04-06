Altice USA Completes Morris Broadband Purchase

Altice USA said it has completed its purchase of Morris Broadband, a high-speed data, video and voice services provider based in North Carolina, in a deal that implies a $310 million enterprise value.

Morris has about 36,500 residential and business subscribers in western North Carolina. With the deal, North Carolina becomes the sixth largest state for Altice USA in terms of customers. Altice USA first announced the transaction in March.

“We are thrilled to welcome the very fast-growing Morris Broadband business and look forward to providing our Optimum-branded broadband, video, voice and news offerings to tens of thousands of additional customers,” Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei said in a press release. “As a company, we take great pride in contributing to the communities where our employees and customers live and work and, as we expand our presence in North Carolina, we will invest in the technology and infrastructure needed to ensure customers have the reliable connectivity services they need to live their lives connected.”

Also Read: Altice USA Chief Says M&A 'Definitely’ on the Agenda