ALMA awards nominees announced

Hispanic American-advocacy group the National Council of La Raza has released the nominations for its 2002 American Latino Media Arts awards,

which will be broadcast on ABC June 1 (8 p.m.-10 p.m.).

The awards, for TV, film and music honor a combination of artistic

achievement and enhancing "the Latino image in entertainment."

On the TV side, there were 91 nominations in 17 categories. Although most

categories featured a mix of cable and broadcast nominees, the best TV series

category contained only cable shows: Home Box Office's Oz, Showtime's Resurrection

Blvd., HBO's Six Feet Under and Lifetime Television's Strong Medicine.

Noticeably absent was PBS' much-touted Hispanic family drama, American

Family. It seems that it premiered after the cut-off date, but it should be eligible

for next year's awards.