ALLIED FIELDS

Dana Feinberg, manager, client services, Brad Marks International, Los Angeles, named director of operations.

Appointments at Carlsen Resources: Catherine Hoover, recruiter, J.L. Mark Associates LLP, Denver, joins as recruiter, Grand Junction, Colo.; Jeannine Sommer, director, executive recruitment, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., join as recruiter, Brooklyn, N.Y.