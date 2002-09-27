Alexander to NAB
As expected, Marcellus Alexander Jr. has been named executive vice president
of the National Association of Broadcasters' Television Department.
Alexander, formerly VP and general manager at KYW-TV
Philadelphia, replaces Chuck Sherman, who remains head of the NAB Education
Foundation.
