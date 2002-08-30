Alexander honored with Pioneer award
Ray Alexander, general manager of KRGV-TV Weslaco, Texas, has been named
"Pioneer Broadcaster of the Year" by the Texas Association of Broadcasters.
Alexander was the first broadcaster to serve two consecutive years as head of
the TAB, and he has been active in the group's scholarship fund.
