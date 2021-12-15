Alex Taylor Named Chairman of Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises, parent of Cox Communications, said it has named CEO Alex Taylor chairman, effective January 1. Current chairman James Kennedy moves to the role of chairman emeritus and will remain a member of the board.

"No one cares more about the well-being of our company and employees than Alex," Kennedy said in a press release. "I know the time is now right for him to take on this level of leadership. I'm so proud of all he has done since joining Cox more than 20 years ago. I'm especially proud of what he's done since becoming president and CEO in January 2018."

Since becoming CEO, Taylor, the great-grandson of Cox Enterprises founder James Cox, has led the company's core operating businesses in broadband, automotive services and media through significant transformation, including selling a majority stake in its Cox Media television stations to Apollo Global Management in 2019.

"It's a humbling honor to follow someone who has been so successful and good at what he does," Taylor said in a press release. "Jim and I have worked together for many years to carry on the legacy of caring for our family, our employees and the communities which we serve. I will be focused on that for the entirety of my career."

In addition to Taylor’s elevation to chairman, Cox Enterprises said that effective January 1 former Cox Communications COO and Cox Enterprises EVP Jill Campbell will become co-president and chief people and operations officer of the parent company. Cox Automotive EVP and CFO Dallas Clement will become Cox Enterprises co-president and chief financial officer at the same time.

"Both Jill and Dallas have served Cox for more than 30 years and each have long lists of ways they've helped grow our company," Taylor said in a press release. "Their careers have impacted thousands of people. Cox is better in countless ways because of their leadership. I thank them for their ongoing contributions and the forward-thinking approach they take to our people and businesses."

Campbell leads Cox Enterprises' people solutions, security, talent acquisition, corporate affairs, inclusion and diversity and branding, marketing and creative departments. She previously served as chief operations officer of Cox Communications and as EVP of Cox Enterprises.

Clement is responsible for the Cox Enterprises' treasury, financial reporting and control, tax, audit, strategy and corporate development, and financial planning and analysis functions. He also oversees sustainability operations, information technology, risk management, government affairs and legal. ■