Alan Frank's Son, Alex, Dies
Alex Frank, son of Post-Newsweek station group CEO Alan Frank, died June 24 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 29.
The family requests donations be sent to the Alex Frank Scholarship Fund at the Berklee College of Music, 1140 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215 to the attention of Marjorie O’Malley.
