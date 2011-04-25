Ajit Pai Joins Jenner & Block Law Firm

Ajit Pai, deputy general counsel and associate general

counsel for the FCC has joined law firm Jenner & Block in Washington

as a member of its communications practice.

Before joining the FCC in 2007 under then Chairman Kevin

Martin, Pai's resume included deputy chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary

Committee's Subcommittee on Administrative Oversight and the Courts and senior

counsel in the Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy, and associate

general counsel at Verizon.

Jenner & Block's communications practice is headed

by Pai's former boss, one-time FCC General Counsel Samuel Feder. "I was

very impressed with him when he was my Associate General Counsel at the FCC and

I am looking forward to working with him again," Feder said.