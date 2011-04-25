Ajit Pai Joins Jenner & Block Law Firm
Ajit Pai, deputy general counsel and associate general
counsel for the FCC has joined law firm Jenner & Block in Washington
as a member of its communications practice.
Before joining the FCC in 2007 under then Chairman Kevin
Martin, Pai's resume included deputy chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary
Committee's Subcommittee on Administrative Oversight and the Courts and senior
counsel in the Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy, and associate
general counsel at Verizon.
Jenner & Block's communications practice is headed
by Pai's former boss, one-time FCC General Counsel Samuel Feder. "I was
very impressed with him when he was my Associate General Counsel at the FCC and
I am looking forward to working with him again," Feder said.
