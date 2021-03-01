AG Letitia James: Internet-Related Complaints Top New York List

Internet-related beefs top the list of consumer complaints from New Yorkers, according to that state's attorney general, Letitia James, who kicked off National Consumer Protection Week Monday (March 1) by releasing a list of the top consumer complaints.

Rather than simply calling the complaints "complaints," which could have many causes, James billed the list as "the top consumer scams perpetrated against New Yorkers," but her announcement did not identify how all those complaints were directly related to the fraud she asserted.

Also Read: New York AG Wants MVPDs to Refund Subs for Missing Sports

"Internet-related" was the top category with 9.832 complaints in 2020, including over "internet services and service providers, data privacy and security, digital media, data breaches, frauds through internet manipulation."

Also Read: States Sue Facebook

Number two on the list was COVID-19 price gouging by online and brick and morder platforms for things like hand sanitizer, masks and toilet paper, followed by landlord-tenant disputes; health club fees during COVID-19--continuous fees, inability to cancel memberships; and auto "sales, service, financing and repair.