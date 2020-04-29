New York AG Wants MVPDs to Refund Subs for Missing Sports

New York Attorney General Letitia James has called on cable and satellite carriers serving the state to cut consumers a break on their bills by reducing or eliminating the portions assigned to live sports programming since there really isn't any.

Related: ESPN Cancels X Games

The letters went to Altice USA, AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, DISH Network, RCN Corporation, and Verizon. She wants the MVPDs to provide “appropriate refunds, discounts and reductions of charges and fees, payment deferrals, and waiver of termination fees, at least until live sports programming is resumed.”

In one of the letters, James said it is "simply inappropriate for New Yorkers to be burdened by high costs for services that cable providers are not able to deliver, and programming that is a mere vestige of what has been expected. Reducing those burdens is not only legally and practically appropriate, it is clearly the right thing to do."

She said she did want to hear the argument that cable contracts don't guarantee any particular service, so there is no guaranteed of live programming. "[T]hese contractual provisions did not envision the current situation," she said, which is that an entire category of key programming is now AWOL.