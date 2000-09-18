Advertising/Marketing/Public Relations
Michael Salgado, VP/GM, CableRep Advertising of Louisiana, New Orleans, named VP/GM, Las Vegas.
Susan Hall, Southern California office administrator, McDermott, Will & Emery, Los Angeles, joins Pittard Sullivan, Culver City, Calif., as VP and director of finance.
Alex King, promotions
editor/producer, WDKY-TV Lexington, Ky., joins Empower MediaMarketing, Cincinnati, as promotions manager.
Nancy Jordan, marketing director, WABC-TV New York, joins Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., New York, as senior VP, metro ad sales.
