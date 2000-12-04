Advertising/Marketing/PR
Michael Michota, general sales manager, CableRep Advertising, Orange County, Calif., named VP and GM.
Appointments at Petry Television:
Joseph Lyons,
VP, director of sales, New York, named senior VP of that function;
Lynn Evans,
VP/GM, Chicago, named senior VP/GM.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.