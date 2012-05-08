Ads Targeting Hispanics Finally Lose Their Bad ‘Stache -- With $1.2 Trillion in Spending Power at Stake, Quality, Authenticity Are Necessary

Many media buying agency executives can recall the days when

clients submitted TV commercials to air on Spanish-language networks that were

either exact duplicates of those shot for English-language nets -- only with

poorly done Spanish voice-over dubbings -- or spots filmed with English-speaking

actors sporting exaggerated, stereotypical mustaches, under the assumption

that facial hair would make them look like the Hispanic males the messages were

targeting.

Those days are long gone. Today, there are more than 50 million Hispanics

living in the U.S. who spend about $1.2 trillion per year on consumer goods and

services.

While there are many national advertisers that are not trying to reach Hispanic

consumers via Spanish-language TV networks, the marketers that are seem to

realize that pandering to stereotypes and making half-hearted attempts to reach

that audience with poor-quality commercials is not going to win consumers over.

Joe Zubi, CEO of Miami-based Zubi Advertising, one of the largest independent

multicultural agencies in the country, says more clients today are also tuning

in to the cultural differences between Hispanic and non-Hispanic consumers,

realizing that their brands need to reflect the discrepancies if they want to

properly target the Hispanic consumer. "When promoting certain types of trucks

to a non-Hispanic audience, the truck might be seen as a leisure, recreational vehicle.

But for a Hispanic family, it might be seen as a work-related vehicle," Zubi

offers as an example. "The commercial has to reflect that."

More and more marketers are not only shooting separate commercials for

Spanish-language TV audiences, but they are using Hispanic actors and celebrity

endorsers and filming commercials with cultural sensibilities that reach that

target audience in different ways than they do English-speaking viewers.

Marketers looking to save a bit on production costs often film commercials for

English- and Spanish-language television at the same time, shooting different

scenes with different ethnic casting, music and voice-overs, according to an

executive at Univision who did not want to speak for attribution. This process

can also save advertisers time and allow them to air both versions of

commercials concurrently.

In addition to using authentic ethnic casting in commercials for Hispanic TV,

Univision also sees a trend where some major marketers and their creative

agencies are working closely with Hispanic networks to develop research that

helps uncover insights into producing more meaningful creative commercials

targeting Hispanic consumers.

In some instances, marketers and their agencies are even integrating Hispanic

consumer insights and sensibilities into their general-market creative

campaigns, so that they can develop a single campaign that works and targets

both Hispanic and non-Hispanic audiences.

About 70% of commercials currently airing on Hispanic television are produced

specifically for that audience, with the other 30% adapted in some way,

according to the Univision exec. The 70% represents the highest amount of

original commercial programming ever produced for Hispanic TV in viewers'

native language by advertisers.

There are even some instances where the Hispanic creative agency can be the

lead shop for both the Spanish- and English-language commercials, which is

currently the case for McDonald's Smoothies commercials.

Working toward that greater sense of quality, Univision will not accept dubbed

commercials if there is an obvious lack of proper lip-syncing, or if the

Spanish dialogue is not used in proper context.

Monica Gadsby, CEO of Starcom MediaVest Group Multicultural, chuckles when she

thinks back about 15 years, when American marketers were only beginning to

discover Spanish-language television. "It was very stereotypical," Gadsby

recalls. "Commercials using the grandmother as head of the household and using

non-Hispanic actors with big, droopy moustaches to represent Spanish looking

men. Those stereotypes are very less prevalent today. The clients and their

agencies all have a better understanding of what is relevant to this audience.

Today, the message defines the commercial-not the look."

Gadsby sees more experimentation going on with Hispanic TV commercials today,

with some major advertisers and their agencies creating ads in Spanish that are

airing on both English- and Spanish-language networks. And there are also

commercials with 100% Hispanic casts shot in English and airing on

English-language networks. That, Gadsby says, is because many more

English-speaking Hispanics are watching English-language television.

In some cases, a desire to reach this multicultural audience has resulted in

large advertisers such as Coca-Cola, Ford and Walmart working with

multi-creative agencies, Gadsby says. Clients will even issue a brief on

campaign goals to each of the agencies, with a final plan being hatched through

working with all of them. "There is more of a mandate by the clients today

that their agencies work together as a team," she says.

Steven Wolfe Pereira, executive VP of MediaVest's multicultural media and

marketing unit MV42Â°, says Hispanic ad sales represent the main revenue growth

driver for many of his agency's clients, adding that they "can no longer

use a cheap way to address such an important community." Pereira says

every one of his clients has an Hispanic creative agency.

Pereira says today the Spanish-language networks are more than willing to use

their ad and marketing research departments to help clients gain insight into

the consumers they are trying to reach. And, he says, commercials can be

bolstered by product integration deals offered in novelas by both Telemundo and

Univision, and that deals can also be worked out where network talent can make

appearances as part of brand promotions.

Both Pereira and Zubi say there is still room for growth by marketers producing

more commercials in Spanish.

"There is a tremendous upside still," Zubi says. "Among the top

500 brands, less than half are targeting Hispanic consumers and way less than

that are running TV spots."

Breaking it down further, Pereira says among those advertisers currently

running commercials on English-language television, only about one-third are

advertising on Spanish-language networks. "The marketers who aren't are

missing the boat," he says.