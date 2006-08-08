AdNotes
- Insight Communications will participate in Nielsen Media Research’s new on-demand transactional reporting service, NORA (for Nielsen On Demand Reporting & Analytics). Under the deal, Nielsen will provide to Insight details about viewing preferences and trends tied to Insight’s video-on-demand platform. …“We believe that partnering with Nielsen will be instrumental in aiding our programming decisions and helping us build out our engagement-based advertising platform,” said Kevin Dowell, SVP, Insight Media, in a prepared statement. None of the information will be personally identifiable, Nielsen notes…
- A sales kit created to introduce a new Hispanic ad sales division won first-place honors for Adlink last month in the annual Mark Awards staged by cable trade association CTAM. Adlink won for its sales kit titled “AdConexión L.A. – Adlink in Your Language” at the 23rd Annual Mark Awards. The kit, written in Spanish and English, includes a resource guide of the Los Angeles Hispanic Market and a CD containing an electronic version of the presentation…
- Spot Runner, the ad agency that orchestrates spot cable advertising campaigns using an Internet-based platform, will collaborate with ad agency JWT to help JWT clients select and customize commercials, and manage their spot cable campaigns.
