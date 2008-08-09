Adios to Mackin At Univision
Univision Communications confirmed that station-group president Terry Mackin is departing the Spanish-language broadcaster after five months on the job. The former Hearst-Argyle Television executive vice president left Hearst Feb. 15 to run Univision's 64 stations, including TeleFutura outlets. Mackin started at Univision March 1.
