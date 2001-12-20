Adams leaves NBC's Other Half
NBC Enterprises' new syndicated talk show, The Other Half, has lost
one-quarter of its on-air presence.
Dr. Jan Adams, a practicing plastic surgeon, has left the show to work on
other projects, an NBC statement said.
Adams was part of the all-male hosting crew of Dick Clark, Danny Bonaduce and
Mario Lopez.
NBC executives said it is unclear whether Adams will be
replaced.
