Adams leaves NBC's Other Half

By

NBC Enterprises' new syndicated talk show, The Other Half, has lost
one-quarter of its on-air presence.

Dr. Jan Adams, a practicing plastic surgeon, has left the show to work on
other projects, an NBC statement said.

Adams was part of the all-male hosting crew of Dick Clark, Danny Bonaduce and
Mario Lopez.

NBC executives said it is unclear whether Adams will be
replaced.