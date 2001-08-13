Actors unions clear studio pact
The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have approved the new TV/theatrical contract.
The pact was tentatively reached earlier this year with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
The new three-year contract was approved by 96.7% of the two unions' members.
- Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.