Trending

Acosta Named SVP of MTV Networks Latin America

By

MTV Networks Latin America has promoted CFO Juan Carlos "JC" Acosta to senior VP and added executive in charge of production to his duties.

He will now oversee all co-productions for MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. in Latin America, as well as heading up all financial areas.

Acosta's resume includes Disney and NBCU/Telemundo.