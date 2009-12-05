ACA: Concessions Are “Band-Aid On Ax Wound”
By Staff
The proposed Comcast-NBCU deal will pit the nation's biggest cable operator against 900 or so midsized and smaller operators concerned about the combined company's market power. American Cable Association President Matt Polka says the public interest conditions offered up by Comcast are “hardly a solution” to operators' concerns.
