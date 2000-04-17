ABCs Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has drawn more than 1 millionviewers playing along with an enhanced-TV version of the telecast since the format started on March 28.
ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has drawn more than 1 millionviewers playing along with an enhanced-TV version of the telecast since the format started on March 28. Average connection time has been as high as 45 minutes for viewers playing in real time on the ABC.com Web site, the network says. ABC and ESPN used the technology for broadcasts of NFL prime time games last season.
